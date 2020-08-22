Heineman started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

This was Heineman's second consecutive start in center field, as Texas manager Chris Woodward navigates a pair of injuries. With Shin-Soo Choo (calf) and Willie Calhoun (hamstring, IL) on the mend, Woodward wants to give Heineman a look in center, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Nick Solak, who had been playing center field, moved to left field for the second straight game. Heineman is considered the better defensive outfielder, so it makes sense that he patrol center field. He's batting .219 (7-for-32) with one homer, six RBI and three steals in 2020.