Rangers' Scott Heineman: Has hit safely in all rehab games
Heineman (shoulder) went 3-for-4 with a walk and a double for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Since restarting his rehab assignment, Heineman has hit safely in all 10 games, including the last six for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. For the Sounds, he's 11-for-23 with four extra-base hits and five RBI. There isn't much room for him at the major-league level, so he'll continue to rehab in the minors before likely being activated at Nashville.
