Rangers' Scott Heineman: Homers in loss
Heineman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
Heineman launched a 395-foot solo homer to spark a ninth-inning rally, but unfortunately the Rangers still came up short. Across 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has tallied eight home runs while batting just 192/.263/.342.
More News
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Returns from illness•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Battling illness•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Launches first MLB homer•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Roster expansion may limit at-bats•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Knocks in two•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Starting in return to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...