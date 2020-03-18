Rangers' Scott Heineman: In mix for left field
Heineman is being considered as a fill-in for Willie Calhoun (jaw) in left field, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
After Calhoun was hit by a pitch and required surgery that is projected to keep him out until mid-May, the Rangers are looking at Heineman and Nick Solak for left field. Solak is expected to be the first in line for the job with Heineman serving as a fourth outfielder. That was the case when the coronavirus pandemic shut down MLB. With recent news that the season could be pushed back to mid-May, Calhoun may not miss much, if any, playing time. The Rangers may not need a fill-in left fielder.
