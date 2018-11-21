Heineman was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Heineman spent the 2018 season at Triple-A Round Rock -- the Rangers' former affiliate -- and had a .295/.355/.429 slash line with 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases. The 25-year-old should have an opportunity to showcase himself at spring training but could end up at the new Triple-A affiliate in Nashville to start the season.

