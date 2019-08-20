Rangers' Scott Heineman: Knocks in two
Heineman went 1-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
Heineman was called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day and started at first base, a position he only started playing this year for the Sounds. There is ample opportunity at first base with the Rangers, who moved on from Ronald Guzman earlier this season. Heineman will share the position with Logan Forsythe and Danny Santana (hamstring).
