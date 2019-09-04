Heineman hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat during Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Yankees.

Heineman launched his first home run in the majors in the ninth inning, salvaging some joy for the Rangers, who were otherwise dominated by left-hander James Paxton. Heineman is slashing .209/.292/.372 over 14 games since he was added to the major-league roster. With a need to give at-bats to Willie Calhoun, Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman, coupled with the pending return of Joey Gallo (wrist), Heineman will be on the short end of plate appearances over the final month.

