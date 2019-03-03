Rangers' Scott Heineman: Moves to 60-day IL
Heineman (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Heineman underwent shoulder surgery in December and isn't expected to begin rehab games until late April, so this move comes as no surprise with the Rangers needing to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Assuming all goes well in his recovery, the 26-year-old is likely to return sometime in May, with his likely destination being Triple-A Nashville.
