Heineman (shoulder) could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment early next week, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Heineman missed all of spring training while recovering from mid-December shoulder surgery, resulting in him opening the season on the 60-day injured list. The 26-year-old looks to be nearing the finish line of his lengthy recovery period, as he played nine innings in the outfield during an extended spring training game Monday. Once Heineman has completed the minor-league assignment and is formally activated from the IL, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Nashville unless the Rangers have a clear need for another outfielder.