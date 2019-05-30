Rangers' Scott Heineman: Pulled from rehab stint
Heineman (shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Heineman recently experienced soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder, prompting the Rangers to shut him down. At this point, it's unclear how this latest setback will affect the outfielder's return timeline.
More News
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Battling shoulder issue•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Exits with shoulder soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...