Rangers' Scott Heineman: Pulled off rehab stint
Heineman (shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Heineman recently experienced soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder, prompting the Rangers to shut him down. At this point, it's unclear how this latest setback will affect the outfielder's return timeline.
