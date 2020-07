Heineman went 2-for-3 during Thursday's intrasquad game and is now 14-for-29 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs in summer camp, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

With Willie Calhoun (hip) doubtful for Opening Day, Heineman's bat puts him in consideration for a spot on the active roster. Nick Solak is expected to start in place of Calhoun in left field, so Heineman, who has experience at every outfield spot, would be a fourth outfielder.