Heineman went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs, a stolen base and three walks in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Heineman got aboard in the first inning with a walk and then did a double-steal with Rougned Odor. He also doubled and scored in the fourth and scored again on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa single in the sixth after reaching on a single. Heineman hasn't shown much with the bat in 25 games, batting .213/.306/.373 with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored. The stolen base was the first of his major-league career after he was caught stealing on his first two attempts.