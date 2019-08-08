Rangers' Scott Heineman: Returns to minors
Heineman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Wednesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
Heineman started Game 2 of Wednesday's twin bill and finished 0-for-3. The 26-year-old was recalled from Triple-A and made his season debut last Friday, going 2-for-10 with a walk during the brief stint in the majors.
