Heineman went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Mariners.

Heineman has started nine of 14 games since he returned to the majors Aug. 19 but will face more competition for at-bats with roster expansion. First baseman Ronald Guzman and outfielder Nomar Mazara returned to the roster Sunday, and the Rangers are expected to give them regular plate appearances over the final month of the season.

