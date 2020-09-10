site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Sent down Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heineman was optioned to the Rangers' alternate training site Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .148 over his last 10 games and his playing time was starting to dry up. Sam Huff was promoted as a corresponding move.
