Heineman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Heineman impressed during his limited spring opportunities -- slashing .355/.429/.548 in 35 plate appearances before spring training was suspended -- though it wasn't enough for him to secure a reserve outfield role with the Rangers. The outfielder made his big-league debut in 2019, slashing .213/.306/.373 in 85 plate appearances.

