Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and is starting in center field against the Tigers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Heieman is set for his 2019 debut after spending the first few months of the season on the 60-day injured list and then being optioned to Triple-A upon his return to fully health. The 26-year-old posted a .372/.435/.581 slash line with six homers in 33 games with Nashville.