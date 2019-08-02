Rangers' Scott Heineman: Starting in return to majors
Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and is starting in center field against the Tigers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Heieman is set for his 2019 debut after spending the first few months of the season on the 60-day injured list and then being optioned to Triple-A upon his return to fully health. The 26-year-old posted a .372/.435/.581 slash line with six homers in 33 games with Nashville.
More News
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Activated and sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Has hit safely in all rehab games•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Back on rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Pulled from rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Scott Heineman: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...