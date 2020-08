Heineman started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Giants.

With Danny Santana (arm) limited to pinch hitting duties, the Rangers are using Heineman and Nick Solak to take over in center field. In a related development, second baseman Rougned Odor (oblique) left Saturday's game, and Solak replaced him. If Odor misses significant time, Solak is the likely fill-in at second base, leaving Heineman to cover center field for as long as Santana is idle.