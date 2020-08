Heineman started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to San Diego.

The Rangers placed Willie Calhoun (hamstring) on the injured list Thursday, a move that creates an opportunity for Heineman. With Danny Santana not yet ready to play the outfield, Heineman could play center field while Nick Solak covers for Calhoun in left. Texas manager Chris Woodward has other lineup options, so the light-hitting Heineman (.571 OPS) is not guaranteed steady at-bats.