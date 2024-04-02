Walcott will begin the 2024 season with High-A Hickory, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

While Walcott finished the 2023 season with four games at High-A, it's still surprising to see him assigned to that level less than a month after turning 18 years old, as he never played at Single-A and struck out a lot (32.5 K%) in the Arizona Complex League last season. Known for his extremely loud tools (plus-plus raw power, plus speed), the 6-foot-4 Walcott has superstar upside if he can keep the strikeouts in check, but that could prove difficult this season as the youngest player in the South Atlantic League.