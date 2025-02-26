Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Walcott will be held out of workouts Wednesday and Thursday due to "a little soreness in the arm," Shawn McDonald of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy indicated that the injury isn't serious and the team is just being cautious with its top prospect. Walcott, who doesn't turn 19 in March, is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is projected to begin the 2025 campaign at Double-A Frisco.