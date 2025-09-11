Walcott is slashing .338/.456/.473 with two home runs, eight steals, a 16.7 percent walk rate and an 11.1 percent strikeout rate in his last 74 at-bats for Double-A Frisco.

The pitching at Double-A is pretty watered down at this time of year, but it's still notable that Walcott is closing the year strong after he slumped for a couple months from mid-June through mid-August, when he logged a .581 OPS. On the year, the toolsy Bahamian infielder is slashing .251/.353/.386 with 13 home runs, 32 steals, a 12.9 percent walk rate and a 19.8 percent strikeout rate in 120 games as easily the youngest qualified hitter at Double-A -- Nelson Rada is the second-youngest qualified hitter at Double-A and he's almost seven months older than Walcott. It was announced this week that Walcott will play in the Arizona Fall League this year, which should set the stage for a big-league debut sometime next summer. Walcott has started 17 games at third base and 82 games at shortstop this year.