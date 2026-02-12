Walcott will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow and will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The hope is that Walcott needs internal brace surgery rather than a full Tommy John repair, but the Rangers won't know until he has the procedure in a few days. The former would give him a slight chance to return late in the season. Slated to turn 20 in March, Walcott is one of the game's elite prospects and could have push for a major-league debut this season. He slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old.