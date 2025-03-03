The Rangers reassigned Walcott to minor-league camp Monday.
Walcott was one of a host of roster cuts for the Rangers. Slated to turn 19 later this month, Walcott made a great impression at the plate this spring during his few opportunities, going 4-for-8 with three doubles and a home run. He's one of the top prospects in all of baseball and is likely headed back to Double-A Frisco to begin the 2025 campaign.
