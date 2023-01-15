Walcott signed with the Rangers on Sunday for an undisclosed amount, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Walcott's bonus will be north of seven figures, but south of $4 million, given that the Rangers only had $4.144 million to work with, and they also landed Pablo Guerrero, the brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That said, Walcott is one of the more in-demand prospects from this class for dynasty due to his plus power and above-average speed. Hailing from the Bahamas, the 6-foot-3 shortstop gets compared to countrymen Jazz Chisholm, but he will need to show that his hit tool is ready for pro pitching.