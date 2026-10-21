Walcott has been going through drills in the outfield and aims to start a game there before the end of the Arizona Fall League, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Shortstop is Walcott's primary position, and he's also seen some action at third base. He's never played the outfield in pro ball, but it would offer an alternate path to playing time if the Rangers keep Corey Seager at shortstop. Walcott missed much of the 2026 season while recovering from internal brace surgery, but he slashed .325/.401/.590 in 41 games after returning and is hitting .259/.333/.444 in his first seven AFL contests. The top prospect will not turn 21 until March, but Walcott is expected to debut in 2027, and perhaps sooner rather than later.