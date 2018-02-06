Rangers' Seung Hwan Oh: Signs with Rangers
Oh signed with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal is for one season and includes a club option for a second. Oh joins a bullpen that lacks an established closer and could compete for the job if he can recover from the struggles that saw him removed from that role in St. Louis last July. Major drops in the 35-year-old's strikeout and groundball rates saw him post a worringly high 5.04 xFIP last year, so he'll need a significant bounceback to be anything more than a middle reliever in Texas.
