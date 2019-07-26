Carle was traded from the Braves to the Rangers on Thursday for cash considerations and then optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Carle has struggled in the big leagues this season, accruing a 9.64 ERA and 2.14 WHIP with a 6:9 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He'll search for a different outcome with the Rangers, though he'll begin his Texas career with the Sounds.