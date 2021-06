Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Rangers and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Anderson has made four appearances at the big-league level this season, allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits over 8.2 innings of work. He's hit the injured list twice already for a pair of brief stints, first due to a quadriceps strain and then due to a blister. He'll give the Rangers an option next time they need another reliever but is unlikely to pitch in a high-leverage role.