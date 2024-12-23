The Rangers signed Armstrong to a one-year contract Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Armstrong spent time with three different teams in 2024, finishing with a 4.86 ERA and 66:25 K:BB over 66.2 innings between the Rays, Cardinals and Cubs. The 34-year-old righty should operate in middle relief for Texas.
More News
-
Shawn Armstrong: Reaches free agency•
-
Cubs' Shawn Armstrong: Departs 40-man roster•
-
Cubs' Shawn Armstrong: Claimed by Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Shawn Armstrong: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Shawn Armstrong: Picks up first win with new team•
-
Cardinals' Shawn Armstrong: Acquired by St. Louis•