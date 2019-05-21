Kelley (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Jose Leclerc is trending in the right direction (1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 15 strikeouts in last eight innings), so Kelley may have lost his window to lock up the closer role due to this neck/throat issue. He may be called upon if a save opportunity were to arise Tuesday, but Leclerc and Chris Martin are also in the mix.