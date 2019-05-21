Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Activated from IL
Kelley (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Jose Leclerc is trending in the right direction (1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 15 strikeouts in last eight innings), so Kelley may have lost his window to lock up the closer role due to this neck/throat issue. He may be called upon if a save opportunity were to arise Tuesday, but Leclerc and Chris Martin are also in the mix.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...