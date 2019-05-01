Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Appears in line for save chances
Kelley is a top option for save chances after Jose Leclerc was removed from the closer role, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Chris Woodward told MLB Network Radio that Leclerc will be used in lower-leverage spots for the time being in an effort to get him "back on track" after Leclerc blew another save Tuesday night. Kelley was one of two names mentioned by Woodward as a possible replacement, along with Chris Martin. Kelley has been brilliant so far this season with a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 12 innings, while Martin has given up three homers in his 11.1 innings. The 35-year-old Kelley also has some past closing experience, having saved 15 games from 2014-2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...