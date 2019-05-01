Kelley is a top option for save chances after Jose Leclerc was removed from the closer role, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Chris Woodward told MLB Network Radio that Leclerc will be used in lower-leverage spots for the time being in an effort to get him "back on track" after Leclerc blew another save Tuesday night. Kelley was one of two names mentioned by Woodward as a possible replacement, along with Chris Martin. Kelley has been brilliant so far this season with a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 12 innings, while Martin has given up three homers in his 11.1 innings. The 35-year-old Kelley also has some past closing experience, having saved 15 games from 2014-2017.