Kelley allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across one inning to blow the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

Kelley was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, but he failed to do so after surrendering a solo home run to Richie Martin. While the Rangers ultimately rebounded to earn the win, Kelley has now blown two of his last three save chances. He'd put together three scoreless outings since his last blown save prior to Wednesday's effort, but only one came in a save situation. Jose Leclerc continues to pitch well -- he added two scoreless frames Wednesday -- putting some pressure on Kelley to quickly turn around his performance in order to remain the team's closer.