Kelley did not allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn the save Saturday at Cincinnati. He did not record a strikeout.

Kelley needed only 11 pitches to put down the Reds in order, which is a good rebound effort after blowing the save in his last outing Monday. The 35-year-old has blown three of his last six save opportunities but overall has a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB this season through 24.2 innings.