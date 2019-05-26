Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Charged with blown save, loss
Kelley (3-1) allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Kelley had converted saves three times in the last four days, but was unable to protect a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth. It's the second blown save of the season for Kelley, who now has a 2.55 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 17.2 innings and 18 appearances. Kelley's heavy workload this week may lead to save chances for Jose Leclerc or Chris Martin in the near future.
