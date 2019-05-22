Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Closes out M's
Kelley earned his fourth save Wednesday, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning in a 2-1 win over the Mariners.
Kelley made it interesting, putting two men on with one out before striking out the final two batters and nailed down his second save in as many games. Jose Leclerc, the closer Kelley replaced, has pitched well of late, striking out 16 and walking four with one run allowed over his last nine innings. Kelley's time as the primary closer could end soon.
