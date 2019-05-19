Kelley (neck) tossed a simulated game Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kelley was cleared to resume baseball activities after he had two lumps on his throat that had been causing an infection surgically removed Thursday. The right-hander has felt good physically since resuming mound work, though he continues to await test results on the lumps as he looks for confirmation that he won't face any health complications moving forward. Chris Martin has picked up a save while Kelley has been sidelined, but both pitchers should be included in the Rangers' closing picture once Kelley is activated.