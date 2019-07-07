Kelley (4-2) allowed two hits across two shutout innings Sunday, striking out two batters and earning the win over Texas.

Kelley needed a season-high 38 pitches to get through his two scoreless innings Sunday. However, it was a quality bounce-back outing after yielding two runs in a loss Saturday. The 35-year-old owns a 3.09 ERA with 11 saves this season.

