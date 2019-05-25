Kelley picked up the save Friday at Angel Stadium, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout for a scoreless ninth inning.

Kelley got it done once again, keeping the Angels quiet to pick up his fifth save of the season. The right-hander has been stepping in while Jose Leclerc works out his mechanics, doing so with a 1.59 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through 17 innings.

