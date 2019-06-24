Kelley allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one and earning the save over the White Sox.

It was Kelley's first time recording more than three outs in one appearance since April 20, before he was the team's main closer. He moves to 10-for-14 in save chances this season. Kelley doesn't exactly have a tight grip on the closing job in Texas but, overall, he's getting the job done.