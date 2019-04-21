Kelley struck out the only batter he faced to earn his first save in Sunday's win over Texas.

Kelley came in with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning and struck out Robinson Chirinos to finish off the game. Jose Leclerc couldn't get the job done but manager Chris Woodward said after the game that he's still the team's closer. Kelley owns a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings and could take over the closer job soon if Leclerc can't settle things down.