Kelley (2-0) allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

This is the second time in as many games that Kelley was the pitcher of record when the Rangers staged a late-inning rally. That's so unlike the Rangers of a year ago; they went 16-87 in games where they trailed or were tied after six innings. With several members of the rotation coming back from injury, Texas' starters may depart games early and give its middle relievers opportunities for wins.