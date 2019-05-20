General manager Jon Daniels said Kelley (neck) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kelley has been cleared to rejoin the Rangers after getting through a 15-pitch simulated game over the weekend with no issues. Assuming he's activated ahead of Tuesday's game, the veteran right-hander will have spent just 12 days on the shelf. Kelley should factor into the Rangers' closer picture upon his return (alongside Chris Martin), though Jose Leclerc is reportedly close to reclaiming ninth inning duties, so Kelley's time as closer could be short-lived. Prior to landing on the IL, Kelley was 2-for-3 in save chances with a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 14 innings.