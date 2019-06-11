Kelley allowed a run on four hits and blew his fourth save in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Boston.

The Rangers plated two in the top of the ninth off Boston's Matt Barnes to take a lead, putting Kelley in position for the save. However, he blew his third save in the last five chances and needed a quirky double play along with a baserunning blunder to avoid losing it in the ninth. Chris Martin later came on to save the game in the 11th inning.