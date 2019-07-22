The injury Kelley suffered while warming up during the eighth inning of Sunday's game is described as soreness in his right biceps tendon, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Kelley returned to the dugout without throwing a pitch and will undergo further evaluation. "We're going to find out more about that," Woodward said. "He's going to get an MRI hopefully soon. I have my fingers crossed that it's not as bad as we think." If he misses significant time, the Rangers will need to identify a new closer.