Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Feels soreness in biceps
The injury Kelley suffered while warming up during the eighth inning of Sunday's game is described as soreness in his right biceps tendon, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Kelley returned to the dugout without throwing a pitch and will undergo further evaluation. "We're going to find out more about that," Woodward said. "He's going to get an MRI hopefully soon. I have my fingers crossed that it's not as bad as we think." If he misses significant time, the Rangers will need to identify a new closer.
More News
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Suffers injury on warmup pitch•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Earns extra-innings win•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Gives up runs in rusty appearance•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Snags 11th save•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Earns four-out save•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Posts ninth save despite homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...