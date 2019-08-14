Kelley allowed two runs on two hits in one inning during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kelley gave up back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. That, coupled with the Rangers' cold bats, sealed the deal for Toronto. Kelley, the Rangers' one-time closer, has moved back to a setup role since coming off the injured list but has not performed well. In three outings since his return from a biceps injury, the right-handed reliever has ceded five runs on six hits and two walks.