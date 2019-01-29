Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Joins Rangers' bullpen
Kelley signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal includes a club option for 2020, per Passan. Kelley split time between Washington and Oakland in 2018, posting a combined 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 49 innings of relief. The veteran reliever should slide into the back-end of Texas' bullpen, though his fantasy value remains limited with no clear path to saves.
More News
-
Athletics' Shawn Kelley: Dealing with finger laceration•
-
Athletics' Shawn Kelley: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Providing solid innings•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Back from DL on Monday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Expecting imminent activation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....