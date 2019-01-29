Kelley signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes a club option for 2020, per Passan. Kelley split time between Washington and Oakland in 2018, posting a combined 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 49 innings of relief. The veteran reliever should slide into the back-end of Texas' bullpen, though his fantasy value remains limited with no clear path to saves.

