Kelley signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes a club option for 2020, per Passan. Kelley split time between Washington and Oakland in 2018, posting a combined 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 49 innings of relief. The veteran reliever should slide into the back end of Texas' bullpen, though his fantasy value remains limited with no clear path to saves.

