Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Named to Opening Day roster
Kelley will be part of the Rangers' bullpen to start the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kelley was slated to make the roster when he signed with the team in January, but this makes it official. The 34-year-old right-hander did not get a ton of work during spring training, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings over four appearances, but should find himself in the back end of the bullpen after posting a 2.94 ERA for Washington and Oakland last season.
