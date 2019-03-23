Kelley will be part of the Rangers' bullpen to start the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kelley was slated to make the roster when he signed with the team in January, but this makes it official. The 34-year-old right-hander did not get a ton of work during spring training, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings over four appearances, but should find himself in the back end of the bullpen after posting a 2.94 ERA for Washington and Oakland last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...